Princess is a female Jack Russell, about 12 years old. What a sweet senior girl she is! Princess would prefer a home with no cats and no small children. She would be a good companion for a person of any age. She is looking for a quiet home in which to relax and spend her “golden years” surrounded by love and lots of TLC. She enjoys going for walks and/or being in the play yard with the volunteers. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.