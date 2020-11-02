prissy missy

“Our names are Prissy and Missy. We are female DSH tabbies. We are 6-year-old sisters. To help ease our stress, we went into foster care. We both could lose some weight, our foster mom is helping us watch our diets. We had blood work done when we came to the Taunton shelter and all our values were normal. We are to be adopted together; we have a special adoption fee. If you would like more information about us please email our foster mom, summerbeagle@hotmail.com, or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
