“Hello! My name is Quinn. I am an all black female DSH, about 1 year old, but you must see my beautiful golden eyes, one of my outstanding features. I came from a house with many other cats, so I know the feline hierarchy and can fit in well. I love to sit on the couch with my human family to get the “full court press” of tummy rubs! But please don’t pick me up. I don’t understand how that works yet, and I need time to figure out that part of being a pet. I love playing with any kind of cat toy you toss me so I will keep you entertained for hours. I have all my shots and tested negative for FIV/FeLV. I am also microchipped and spayed. I am waiting for that lucky human to come find me.”
If you are interested in Quinn or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com. The shelter is only open by appointment. Please visit at nattleboro.com/nashelter for an application.
Also, we need dry kitten and cat food, moist pate cat food, paper towels, bleach 39-gallon or larger trash bags, bleach, Pine-Sol, laundry detergent and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass; proceeds help our animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.