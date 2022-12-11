My name is Quinn, and I am a male DSH. Mr. Blue Eyes! Sweet, friendly, handsome. I am 9 years old. I passed all my labwork. I need to be the only pet in your life. When I want attention, I will reach out and give you a tap to let you know I am near. If you are looking for a buddy, please ask about me. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822- 1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com