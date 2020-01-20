“My name is Ralph I am domestic guinea pig. I like to play hide and seek. I love my carrots and greens, but Brussel sprouts not so much. I love to be held. I’m looking for a loving family to call my own. Please stop by the North Attleboro shelter and meet me or one of my furry friends.”
If you are interested in Ralph or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
