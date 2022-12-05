Meet Randall, He is a 15-year-old neutered male domestic shorthair. Randall is up to date on all his vaccines, FIV/FeLV-tested negatived and microchipped. He loves scratches behind the ears, brushing and catnip. He also enjoys bird watching, catnaps, and cat treats. The oldies are his favorite music and games shows are the best. Randall is looking for his forever home, can he come home and love on you?
If you are interested in Randall or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh vegetables and Timothy hay. We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter to help the animals in various ways.