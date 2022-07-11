Remi is a very happy, highly energetic, young pit bull mix who was surrendered when her owner could no longer care for her. Remi is approximately 1 1/2 years old and on the smaller size. She seems to like everyone she meets and appears to like other dogs. She is very playful, so other dogs in the home should match her energy and enthusiasm. Remi needs significant patience and training as she is not fully housebroken and does not know how to walk on leash without pulling. We are looking for an experienced dog owner with no young children, as Remi will knock over anything that gets in her way. Remi is not yet spayed but is scheduled for surgery at the shelter’s expense and is up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in adopting Remi, please come to the Mansfield shelter during visiting hours or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. For more information: www.mansfieldshelter.org.