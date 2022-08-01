Remi is a female Am-Staff, about 2 years old. She enjoys playing with all kinds of toys, going for walks, and playing in the play yard with the volunteers. She would be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of play time, walks and training. Remi LOVES the kiddie pool and water! We recommend a home with no other pets and no young children — older children would be fine. We have found Remi even likes to ride in the car. A home with a fenced yard would be ideal. We recommend training, but Remi will learn quickly and respond very well. Using a harness and martingale collar to walk Remi is recommended. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.