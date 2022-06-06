Remi is a female Am-Staff mix, about 1 year old. She enjoys playing with toys, going for walks, and playing in the yard with the volunteers. She is a bundle of energy from her head to her toes and would be best suited for an active person/family who will include her in lots of play time, walks and training. We recommend a home with no other pets and no young children — older children would be fine. A fenced yard would be ideal. We recommend training, but Remi will learn quickly and respond very well. Using a harness and martingale collar to walk Remi is recommended. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com