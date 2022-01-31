This handsome boy showed up in this very nice person’s yard looking for food and so she started feeding him on a regular basis. The woman contacted us and we set a trap to capture him. Upon arrival he was very scared and was hiding under his blankets for weeks. Then one day he realized, “Hey, no one is going to hurt me and this place is nice. I am safe again.” Slowly his personality emerged and he now is an outgoing and very happy boy who likes other cats. At one time he had a home because he was already microchipped, but the owners never registered the chip so we could not find their information. So this adoption must be his forever home and no more throwaway kitty this time. Rerun deserves a lifetime of love and total commitment because this is his second chance and it’s time he is placed with a responsible owner who will protect and care for him forever. Our boy is neutered, microchipped, FIV- and leukemia-negative and up to date on all his vaccines.
If you are interested in Rerun or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.