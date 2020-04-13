Ri Ri is a female Am Staff, about 4 years old. She is a beautiful girl with a heart to match. She enjoys going for walks and does well with a martingale collar and easy-walk harness. A fenced yard would be ideal. We were told Ri Ri knows basic commands and loves belly rubs. We were also told she should be the only pet and can be protective. If you are looking for a new best friend to make your life and home complete, come meet Ri Ri! Please call the Taunton Shelter ar 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
