Rocko is a very sweet, 8 1/2-year-old mastiff mix. He was surrendered with Kita when their owner’s housing situation changed. The two do not need to be adopted together but preference would be given to someone interested in adopting both. Rocko loves nothing more than to take leisurely walks and lie next to you with his head on your lap. He is not yet neutered, and we will decide whether that can happen safely upon consultation with our vet. He is current on shots, is housebroken and walks well on leash. If you have room in your heart to spoil this gentle old man in his last years, please visit him at the Mansfield shelter or email us at adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application. Adoption fees will be waived for the right applicant, or a forever foster situation could also be considered. Rocko would NOT do well in a home with cats or young children. For other shelter pets, see our website www.mansfieldshelter.org.