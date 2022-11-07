Rocko is a true love-bug, who despite being mature at 9 years, still has spring in his step. Rocko LOVES walks, and after sniffing almost everything possible, is ready for a little lap time. Yes, this large boy thinks he’s a lap dog and with the winter coming, what could be better than having your own adorable, weighted blanket to take away the chill? Rocko has lived with another dog and might enjoy the company of another relaxed canine companion. Because he is a large boy, we will not adopt to a family with small children. A public service announcement…there is soooo much to love about adopting a more mature dog and there are no guarantees in life. A young adoptable dog can be lost early, and a more mature adoptable dog can beat all odds and live for more years than anyone ever thought possible. If you have room in your heart to spoil this gentle boy, please visit him at the shelter or email us at adopt@mansfieldshelter.org.
to request an application. Adoption fees will be waived for the right applicant or a forever foster situation could also be considered. To see other shelter pets and adoption information, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org