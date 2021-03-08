“My name is Rocky and I am a male DSH. I am 7 months old. My coat is as black as coal! I am small, with amber eyes, a small white patch on my chest and a bob tail. I am not only cute, but a stunning little guy. And...sweet! I lived in a home with no other pets or children, so I’m unsure how I would adjust to one or both. An approved adoption application is required. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmal.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
