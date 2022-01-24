Rocky is a male Lab/boxer, about 5 years old. He would be best suited for an active person who will include him in lots of activities, walks, training and play time. He needs someone who is dog savvy and has training experience. We recommend no young children, as Rocky would be too active for them and can get overly enthusiastic when running and playing. He also has a tendency to sometimes pull on/grab the leash. He will need someone who can work on this. Rocky will learn quickly — with patience, love and understanding. He needs someone who is firm, yet loving. He is a smart boy and just needs someone to point him in the right direction at times. An apartment would not be suitable. Rocky is looking for a home with a fenced yard. Rocky would prefer a home with no cats and would be happiest as the only dog in the home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.