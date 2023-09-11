My name is Roscoe, and I am a male Tiger DSH. I was adopted from a shelter when I was one. My owner had to move and I was given to a friend. She now is moving and cannot take me. I am now at a shelter once again. I am now 4 and I am friendly and sweet. I want a forever home, a forever family and to be special to someone every day. I am hoping that day is soon. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com