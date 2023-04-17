My name is Rosie, and I’m a 3-year-old Am Staff mix who was found wandering alone. Despite my rough start in life, I’m a really good girl. I have a sweet and gentle personality, and I love to be around people. I’m playful and affectionate, and I always wag my tail when I meet new friends. I’m also a fast learner and eager to please. More than anything, I would love to have a family that would love me back. I promise to be a loyal and loving companion, and I’ll do my best to make my new family happy every day. If you’re looking for a furry friend who will bring joy and love into your life, I’m your girl. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com