Rowdy is a male beagle, about 3 years old. He is a real sweetheart and so very cute! He would be a welcome addition to any family. Breed knowledge is a plus. Rowdy has not been in a house much, and, therefore, some housebreaking may be involved — but with time, patience and some training, he will catch on quickly. He has lots of energy and would love an active person/family. Rowdy also has not been walked on a leash very often, and it will require some training for him to get used to it. But, again, he will catch on quickly and is an eager learner. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
