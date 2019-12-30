Are you in need of a good friend to relax with? Meet Ruckus. He is a calm, older soul who just wants a quiet place to hang out with his human. He loves pats and attention and will even play when feeling frisky. Ruckus is 12 years old, in good health, and was brought to the King Philip shelter when his family moved and could not take him. He is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and would need to be in a home with no other cats or dogs.
If you are interested in Ruckus or any other cats at King Philip Animal Rescue, please email us at KDahlstrom@onebeacon.com. Check out our Facebook page to see all the cats in our care.
