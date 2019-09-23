Rudith 2 is a fun, sweet male all-black kitten who loves toys and playtime. He would do best in a home without young children. Rudith 2 had a tumor removed on his leg, which is very uncommon for a kitten and will need to be monitored. We are hopeful that our vet removed it all but he will need ongoing checks as part of his routine vet care. He is a sweet and loving kitten and we are hopeful he can find a special home! We have 30+ kittens in our care and want to find the best fit. Please include color, gender, and personality requests in your application.
Rudith 2 is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
