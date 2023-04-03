Rudy is a male Shepherd mix, about 3 years old. He has been waiting for his “forever home and family” for quite some time. He keeps hoping that his big smile will touch that special someone’s heart and they will come to meet him and fall in love with him! He would prefer to be the only pet in the home with no small children. He enjoys going for walks and playing with all the toys in the play yard. A fenced yard would be ideal. He would like someone who is active, but who will also spend time snuggling with him and giving him lots of belly rubs and love. As much as you would “rescue” him, he will also “rescue” you! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com