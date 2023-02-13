Get your ringside seat to the main event at the Taunton Animal Care Facility! Meet Rudy, our heavyweight. He’s a 3- year-old, neutered, Shepherd mix. Rudy is no amateur! However, other dogs, cats and young children are disqualified from being sparring partners. Don’t let Rudy spend anymore time in the ring — he does not want to go another round. Make a unanimous decision and let Rudy be your champion! Please call the shelter 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com