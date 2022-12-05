Rudy is a male shepherd mix, about 3 years old. Rudy got into the holiday spirit by wearing a special holiday bandana. He is hoping it will bring him luck in finding his “Happy Ever After” home where he can celebrate the holidays with a new family. Rudy is a friendly guy who would prefer to be the only pet in the home — no other dogs or cats. We recommend no young children — older children would be fine. Rudy enjoys going for walks and playing in the play yard with the volunteers. He gets a big “smile” on his face and his tail starts wagging when he knows he is going to the yard or for a walk. Rudy would make your house a “home” and your life complete! Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.pefinder.com.