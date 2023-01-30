With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Rudy is hoping his “special someone” will finally come and fall in love with him. He has been wishing for a “happy ever after” home and family for a long time. Rudy is a Shepherd mix, about 3 years old, and would like to be your one and only pet. We recommend no young children; older children would be fine. Rudy is an energetic guy who enjoys going for walks and playing in the play yard. He also likes snuggling, getting gentle pats and just enjoying each other’s company. Rudy would make your house a “home” and your life complete. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com