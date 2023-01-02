Rudy changed into his New Year’s bandana, with the hope of welcoming 2023 in a new home and snuggling next to his new family as they toast to a Happy New Year! He is a Shepherd mix, about 3 years old, and would like to be your one and only pet. We recommend no young children — older children would be fine. Rudy enjoys going for walks and playing in the play yard with the volunteers. He gets a big “smile” on his face and his tail starts wagging when he knows he is going to the yard or for a walk. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com