Rudy was hoping to spend the holidays with a new family, but that special someone never came! With Valentine’s Day coming soon, he is now hoping that he will finally find the love he has been waiting for. Rudy is a male Shepherd mix, about 3 years old, and would like to be your one and only pet. We recommend no young children — older children would be fine. Rudy enjoys going for walks and playing in the play yard with the volunteers. He gets a big “smile” on his face and his tail starts wagging when he knows he is going to the yard or for a walk. Rudy will bring much love and companionship to your life. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com