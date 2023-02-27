Rudy is a male Shepherd mix, about 3 years old. He has been waiting so long for the right person to walk into the shelter and fall in love with him. Rudy really wants a “happy ever after” forever home and new family! He needs to be the only pet, and would prefer a home with no small children. He would love a fenced yard and someone who enjoys going for walks/hikes. Rudy promises to give you all the unconditional love he can and to make your life complete. As much as you will “rescue” him, he will “rescue” you in return. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com