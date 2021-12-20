“Hi folks, my name is Runner. I am an energetic happy male Rottweiler mix. I am a big boy who does not know his size or strength and I don’t seem to mind cats around me but I might want to chase them.” At the shelter Runner preferred the female dogs but was a little aggressive around the male ones. We would recommend that he be placed with a female dog around his size or be the only pet. Our boy loves to play ball by tossing it under his kennel and waits anxiously for us to throw it back in to him. We can play this game for hours on end. He is learning to walk on a leash but is strong and always very excited to go outside. He will get a little nervous if too many people try to pet him all at the same time. He would be a great outdoor dog to take jogging or just hiking the trails. Someone very active would be a perfect match for our boy. Definitely no small children because he is too big and very active. Runner is neutered, microchipped and up to date with all his shots . Please come and meet our handsome boy. He would love to find his forever home and be part of a family that would make him part of their Christmas joy and happiness this year. He has a lot of love to give to that someone special person out there.
If you are interested in Runner or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.