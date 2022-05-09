“My name is Sadie and I am a female DMH. I was rescued from the street pregnant. I went to the safety of a foster home, where days later I had my kittens. My kittens have now found loving homes. At last, it is my turn! My life is now peaceful and quiet. I do not have to worry about protecting my kittens. Now it is my turn to be protected, with a human family of my own. I am estimated to be 2 years old. I have not lived with other animals, and after life on the street, an approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”