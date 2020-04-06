“My name is Sadie, and I am a female DSH tiger. I am on the quiet side. Found as a stray, shelter life is not like home! Many different sounds and smells. I am doing better now. I sit on my bed instead of hiding under it. That was one way to block out reality! I would love a home where I am the only pet, feeling safe and wanted. Maybe you have been looking for me? The Taunton shelter is currently closed to the public, you can make an appointment to meet me by calling 508-822-1463, or email ds4paws@hotmail.com.
Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
