Sally is a very sweet, very large, spayed cat who is about 6 years old. She was surrendered as a friendly stray in November of last year. Sally is a very laid back kitty. She does not like the other kitties so she’d do best in a home without any other pets. Sally loves being brushed. We’ve got her on a diet of wet food only in hopes of shedding a few pounds. She’s not fussy at all and is happy with just about anything we offer. Sally is up to date with her vaccines and has tested negative for FIV/FeLV.
Currently Nine Lives of Norton is open on Saturdays by appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment to meet Sally — you’ll be glad you did! Nine Lives of Norton is located at 84 Hill St. We can be reached at 508-285-5159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.