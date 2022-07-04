Samantha is a little shy at first but give her some time and the purring and rubs will come your way. Our girl is about 2 to 4 years-old she is spayed and up to date with all vaccines and FIV and Leukemia negative. She needs a warm window seat so she can soak up some rays of sun. In her little cage there is no sun and hardly any chin rubs that our girl needs in her life. Come on in and pay her a visit even if you don’t take her home you will brighten up her day.
If you are interested in Samantha or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, towels and old new papers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter this helps the animals in various ways.