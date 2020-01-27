Samara is a 2-year-old pit mix. She is a friendly and exuberant dog who is good with people, but she is very strong and needs training. Samara requires a home where there are no cats or small animals. Because of her size and strength she will have to go to a home with no young children. An experienced dog owner is preferred. Samara is spayed and up to date with vaccinations. For information about Mansfield shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
