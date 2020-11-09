SARA
Sara is a peppy 6-month-old calico female. She’s very friendly, social, loves to be held, and will snuggle and knead on a blanket or your sweater when happy. Like all kittens, Sara loves to play but her absolute favorites are spring toys and packing paper. She likes frequent attention, whether that’s from people or other kitties. She’s interested in other cats and plays well with them for hours on end. She would do best in a home where someone is around all day or there is another young cat to keep her entertained.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
