Sasha is the sweetest dog we’ve had at the Mansfield shelter in quite some time. Approximately 5 years old, this smaller pit-mix was surrendered when her owners moved and couldn’t take her with them. Sasha has had several litters of puppies in the past, and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. She is housebroken and up to date on shots. Sasha is happy to take walks, romp in the yard, or just sit next to you. She is really a bundle of cuteness. Sasha seems to get along with other dogs, and has lived with children. However, we will not place her in a home with small kids. If you are interested in Sasha, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.