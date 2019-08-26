“Hi my name is Schtiltz. I’m a 10-month-old shih tzu-poodle. I am a very sweet neutered boy. I know how to sit, stay and come. I love to go on long walks, I love to play with a tennis ball and I would love a chance to make you mine. I’m good with kids, other dogs and a cat if I must! I am also up to date on my vaccines and heartworm test was neg.”
If you are interested in Schtiltz or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
The shelter is in need of moist cat food and dry cat food, laundry soap, and paper towels.
