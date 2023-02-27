Scrappy (orange & white, male/3 years) & Pepper (gray tiger, female/2 years) are a bonded pair that must be adopted together. This husband and wife team have gone from walking the streets to sleeping in the sheets and are looking for the purr-fect forever home. Scrappy and Pepper came to us in a TNR effort, but after spending a little time with them we knew they weren’t meant to be released back. They are spayed and neutered, up to date with vaccines and litter box trained. These two are looking for a home where they can continue to grow into confident house cats. They would prefer a quieter home with adult(s) who understand it takes time to grow trust. We promise if you give them time and patience, you will get unconditional love in return. They currently enjoy lounging around the house, watching activity out the window, helping you with your morning routine, accepting pets, and just being together. Do you have room in your heart and home for these love muffins?
We are a 501c3 all volunteer foster home-based rescue in Attleboro. For more information contact Massachusetts Feline Intervention Alliance at adoptions@mafiacatgroup.org, cats@mafiacatgroup.org, or check us on Facebook at facebook.com/MAFIACATGROUP