The Southeastern Massachusetts Paws of Comfort Lions Club is collecting wet and dry pet food, toys and treats for its Paws Helping Paws campaign. Paws of Comfort will anonymously make donations to local pet families in need.
If you know anyone who would like to donate or is in need, contact: Attleboro, Joeana at 617-784-0740 or Gail at 508-399-8559; North Attleboro, Debbie at 508-889-2185 or Ginny at 508-840-2106; Mansfield, Lori at 774-254-0006 or Joan at 508-243-9130; or Facebook: www.facebook.com/SEMPawsof Comfort.
Boxes for donations have been provided at the following locations: North Attleboro Animal Shelter, Cedar Road; Pet Supply Plus, 309 Central St., Franklin; Tractor Supply, 2101 Bay St. Ste A, Taunton. For more information, contact Lori at 774-254-0006 or email katielilyp@gmail.com.
Also, Paws of Comfort Lions has announced two fundraising events coming up.
Help save the planet and keep “stuff” from landfills by cleaning out your closets of unwanted, gently used clothes or linens. Drop off at Bethany Church, 516 Newport Ave., South Attleboro from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, April 24, and May 8 and 15. If you can’t make one of these dates, text or email Sabrina at 774-282-0255 or saboulay@comast.net. Check out the group’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/SEMPawsofComfort/) for more information.
And if you’re feeling lucky, $20 per chance could win you a book of 300 $2 scratch tickets. A live drawing on the club’s Facebook page will be held using a computer-generated app. Purchase your chance through VENMO @ssilvestri12 or call/text 617-417-2201.
