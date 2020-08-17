"Hi my name is Seal, and I am a handsome domestic short-hair neuter male. My luxurious coat is grey with just a touch of white on my chest. I am almost 2 years old, up to date on all my vaccines, my FIV-FelV test is negative and I have a microchip too. I love action movies and good fiction novels. I love toys, catnip, cat trees... anything that involves me. My dislikes are other cats and dogs. My likes are you, turtles and bird watching. I’m looking for a loving forever home. Can I come and live with you?"
If you are interested in Seal or any of our other adoptable animals, please call the North Attleboro shelter at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 16; low-cost vaccines and microchipping. The shelter needs dry and moist pate cat and kitten food, 39-gallon or larger trash bags and paper towels. We also collect returnable bottle and cans at the shelter, which helps animals in various ways.
