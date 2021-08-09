Shadow is a 2-year-old neutered male domestic short haired cat. He is full of vim and vigor and loves to explore. Shadow also enjoys playtime and chasing toys. He is not at all shy about asking for what he wants — especially when it comes to attention and food! The vets have given him a clean bill of health.
If you are interested in Shadow or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, call 508-699-0128 or email us at fcamara@nattleboro.com.
