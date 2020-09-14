Shelby is a female Am-Staff, about 2 years old. She is looking for a special home with someone who has a lot of dog experience and will invest the time, patience and understanding to train her and help her feel safe and secure. She needs a quiet home with no other pets or small children. Shelby is nervous of new people, and it will take several visits for her to feel comfortable with you. A fenced yard would be ideal. She can be reactive when walking by cats or other dogs and needs someone who understands this and can work on her reactivity. When Shelby feels comfortable with you she gives lots of snuggles and doggie kisses and enjoys getting belly rubs. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
