Sid is a stately, 8-year-old male tuxie. He is very husky (20 pounds) and would benefit from a family who would work with him on his diet and staying active. Sid is a sweet and happy boy who enjoys watching birds on television. Can you help him transfer from sitting and watching bird TV to interactive play with a feather toy? You’d be his dream come true. He would do best in a home without young children or dogs.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
