Simon Viking is a little stray who was timid when he first came to the Mansfield shelter. But Simon has gradually become more relaxed. He seems to be a sweet boy who will be a good cat when he gets into a loving, quiet home. Simon has a microchip that indicates he is about 11 years old. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org.
