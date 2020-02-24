Simone is a female Am-Staff, about 2 years old. She is a bundle of love and energy from her head to toes and is looking for a home with an active person/family who will include her in lots of activities, walks and playtime. We recommend no toddlers and breed knowledge. Simone does not like cats and would prefer to be the only pet in the home. She appears to know some basic commands and would benefit from training, but will learn quickly and respond well to positive reinforcement. Simone loves to go for walks and play in the play yard. A fenced yard would be ideal. She is happiest when spending time with the volunteers and/or staff. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.