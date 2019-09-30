Skayla is a female Am Staff, about 2 1/2 years old. She recently came into the Taunton shelter and is already enjoying going for walks with staff and giving staff and volunteers “doggie kisses.” An easy-walk harness makes walking much more enjoyable and easier for both of you. We were told this pretty girl gets along with both dogs and cats! Skayla would be a welcome addition to any family and will gladly give you a “paw shake.” She likes to play in the play yard, running all around and getting some special one-on-one attention. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
