My name is Smokey, and I am a male DSH. My family moved and I could not go with them. I moved here to a cage, and am confused and stressed. At my vet visit, I weighed 24 pounds. It has been difficult adjusting to a small space! I am hoping that I can be outside of this cage soon, in a home with family and where I will be able to stretch out with a sigh of relief to be in a home again. I am 2 years old, sweet, and would like to have a buddy again. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com