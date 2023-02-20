Smudge is one handsome boy! He is a mixed-breed who loves everybody and all animals. Our little guy is only 9 months old, weighs about 45 pounds and is full of himself. Smudge is full of life and his energy will keep you on your toes. He loves to learn and is very smart. Our boy gets along with cats, dogs and loves to stop by the rabbit cages for a sniff or two but shows no aggression, only curiosity. He loves his humans and never stops showing us how happy he is. This fur ball is up to date with all his shots microchipped and neutered. Smudge will give you a lifetime of love, affection and loyalty. Come on in. He is always happy to see everyone!
If you are interested in Smudge or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat, and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.