“Hi, my name is Snickers and I am a beautiful 16-year-old domestic short-hair spayed female. I am up to date on my vaccines, microchipped and my FiV\FeLV was negative. I love attention, cuddles, laps, catnip and treats; classical music and movies classic are the best. I love to spend my afternoons bird watching and take cat naps. I’m active and looking for someone to grow old with. Did I tell you I love to cuddle! Can I follow you around?”
If you are interested in Snickers or another animal at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Please note due to the current Covid-19 protocol, the shelter is only open by appointment. Please contact the shelter to setup an appointment, or to answer any questions you may have.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate. Or send us a monetary donation in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; this helps the animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.