Snow Ball is a beautiful, all-white rabbit who just loves to run and play. She runs around our office with our little dog George and pet turtle Sunshine all day long. Snow Ball needs her out time every day because she is a big girl and needs her exercise. She loves to climb up on our chairs and then up on our desk to see if there are any goodies for her to chew. Our girl is not crazy about being held for a long time because she loves her freedom. I think in the right home she will shine and show you her great personality. Snow Ball is not spayed so no boyfriends for her please.
If you are interested in Snow Ball or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter; proceeds help the animals in various ways.