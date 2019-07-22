Snowflake 3 is a beautiful and affectionate work in progress. This naturally small girl is usually weary of new people, but she really opens up once she gets to know you. She often hides but is very food-motivated. Her favorite treats and wet food will help gain her trust. Her foster family has had a difficult time picking her up and putting her in carriers, so she may need work in that area. Snowflake 3 loves her foster sister and would do well in a home with a very interactive feline companion. The ideal adoptive family would have experience with socializing feral cats. With a little bit of space and a lot of love there is no telling how much more she could grow with the perfect family!
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
